As meatpacking plants become coronavirus hotspots and large producers dump milk and destroy crops, the nation's industrial food chain is buckling. That's according to journalist and author Michael Pollan, who says the pandemic is exposing glaring and longstanding deficiencies in the way the U.S. produces and distributes food. We'll talk to him about why he thinks it's time to de-industrialize our food system and re-imagine the American diet.
Michael Pollan On What the Pandemic Reveals About 'The Sickness in Our Food Supply'
at 10:30 AM
(RGtimeline / iStock )
Guests:
Michael Pollan , Knight professor of journalism, UC Berkeley, and professor of the practice of non-fiction at Harvard; his article "The Sickness in Our Food Supply" appears in the June issue of The New York Review of Books.
Sponsored