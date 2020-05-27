KQED is a proud member of
Bush Administration’s David Frum Laments State of Conservatism
Forum

Bush Administration’s David Frum Laments State of Conservatism

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
David Frum, author of "Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy"  (Michael Bennett Kress)

In his new book "Trumpocalypse," erstwhile neoconservative David Frum explores what he sees as the failures of conservatism, from the Iraq war to the financial crisis to the Trump presidency.  A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush,  Frum joins us to talk about his book and how to reimagine a United States and a conservative party without Donald Trump.

Guests:

David Frum, staff writer, The Atlantic; author, "Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy"

