In his new book "Trumpocalypse," erstwhile neoconservative David Frum explores what he sees as the failures of conservatism, from the Iraq war to the financial crisis to the Trump presidency. A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, Frum joins us to talk about his book and how to reimagine a United States and a conservative party without Donald Trump.
Bush Administration’s David Frum Laments State of Conservatism
at 9:00 AM
David Frum, author of "Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy" (Michael Bennett Kress)
Guests:
David Frum, staff writer, The Atlantic; author, "Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy"
Sponsored