Hitting the Road This Summer? Where to Go and How to Stay Safe
Forum

Hitting the Road This Summer? Where to Go and How to Stay Safe

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A couple in a convertible drives along Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.  (Visit California/David Collier)

With the weather warming up, kids wrapping up the school year, and people feeling confined after more than two months of sheltering in place, millions of Californians are eager to hit the road, but are feeling conflicted. On one hand, popular destinations such as beaches and national parks are open for visitors. On the other hand, health officials warn that the coronavirus pandemic is not over and people should stay home as much as possible. We discuss how coronavirus will impact this year’s travel season and how to stay safe if you do venture out.

Guests:

Erin Francis-Cummings, president and CEO, Destination Analysts

Caroline Beteta, president and CEO, Visit California

Gregory Thomas, lifestyle & outdoors editor, San Francisco Chronicle

