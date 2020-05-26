Hitting the Road This Summer? Where to Go and How to Stay Safe

With the weather warming up, kids wrapping up the school year, and people feeling confined after more than two months of sheltering in place, millions of Californians are eager to hit the road, but are feeling conflicted. On one hand, popular destinations such as beaches and national parks are open for visitors. On the other hand, health officials warn that the coronavirus pandemic is not over and people should stay home as much as possible. We discuss how coronavirus will impact this year’s travel season and how to stay safe if you do venture out.