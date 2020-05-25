KQED is a proud member of
Rebroadcast: Artificial Intelligence Rules the World in Gish Jen's 'The Resisters'
Rebroadcast: Artificial Intelligence Rules the World in Gish Jen's 'The Resisters'

Michael Krasny
Gish Jen's new novel, The Resisters, presents a futuristic world in which automation and artificial intelligence take over.

In her latest novel, “The Resisters,” Gish Jen creates a futuristic world where machines use artificial intelligence to control, track, and predict human behavior. In it, a baseball prodigy navigates a society that puts people in strict categories and functions. Machines do most of the jobs, which turns employment into a luxury. Those with jobs live on high ground that has not been flooded while the jobless live on 3-D printed houseboats. Jen joins us to discuss how she crafted a distant -- or perhaps not too distant -- future where humans automated humanity for convenience but which becomes a nightmare.

 

Gish Jen, author of "The Resisters"

