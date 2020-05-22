Dr. Harvey Fineberg on His Role in the White House Response to Covid-19

As chair of the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the National Academy of Sciences, Harvey Fineberg has been involved in crafting the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean the government always takes his advice. He’s a staunch advocate of mask-wearing, and he says there is no clinical evidence that hydroxychloroqine is effective against coronavirus, despite President Trump’s support of the drug. Fineberg, a former president of the Institute of Medicine and current head of the Palo Alto-based Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, joins us to talk about the federal response to the pandemic.