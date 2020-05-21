With the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, California cities and counties are seeing more demand for public services at the same time as revenues are shrinking. Officials are weighing which services are most essential and which they may have to cut or gut. Meanwhile, the League of California Cities projects that cities could experience a combined $7 billion shortfall during the next two years. In this hour of Forum, we talk to policy experts and elected officials about how local governments plan to weather the crisis.
Pandemic Pushes California Cities and Counties Into Fiscal Crises
at 9:00 AM
A worker power washes the sidewalk near San Francisco City Hall on March 16, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jim Wunderman, president and CEO, Bay Area Council
Joe Simitian, 5th District Supervisor, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors
Tracy Gordon, senior fellow, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Carolyn Coleman, executive director, League of California Cities
