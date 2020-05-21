Pandemic Pushes California Cities and Counties Into Fiscal Crises

With the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, California cities and counties are seeing more demand for public services at the same time as revenues are shrinking. Officials are weighing which services are most essential and which they may have to cut or gut. Meanwhile, the League of California Cities projects that cities could experience a combined $7 billion shortfall during the next two years. In this hour of Forum, we talk to policy experts and elected officials about how local governments plan to weather the crisis.