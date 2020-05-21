Nearly 80% of those who have died from COVID-19 in California were over the age of 65, yet health care for seniors was slashed in the most recent state budget. Advocates for the elderly say its just another example of ageism, which has been exacerbated during the pandemic. From suggestions that old peoples lives be sacrificed for the sake of the economy to the struggle to get PPE and tests in nursing homes, we'll talk about the role ageism is playing in the coronavirus response.
“Just” Old People Are Dying: Ageism and the Coronavirus Response
at 10:00 AM
A medical staff walks out of Fair Havens Center nursing home facilities in Miami Springs, on May 11, 2020. Fair Havens Center reported 128 positive cases of COVID-19 cases and dozens taken to hospital over the weekend. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Louise Aronson, geriatrician and professor of medicine, UCSF; author, "Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life"
Kevin Prindiville, executive director, Justice in Aging
