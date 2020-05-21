“Just” Old People Are Dying: Ageism and the Coronavirus Response

Nearly 80% of those who have died from COVID-19 in California were over the age of 65, yet health care for seniors was slashed in the most recent state budget. Advocates for the elderly say its just another example of ageism, which has been exacerbated during the pandemic. From suggestions that old peoples lives be sacrificed for the sake of the economy to the struggle to get PPE and tests in nursing homes, we'll talk about the role ageism is playing in the coronavirus response.