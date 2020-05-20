KQED is a proud member of
The Comfort of Gardening During a Pandemic
Forum

The Comfort of Gardening During a Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM

Scientific research shows that spending time in natural environments can help lower blood pressure and can improve mental health.  During a time of quarantine, gardeners know that an outdoor space, a patio, or a cluster of herbs in the windowsill can offer some beauty and solace. We talk with experts about what lessons can be learned through gardening during the pandemic, and answer your questions about how to develop a green thumb.

Related Links:

The garden has lessons for us in this quarantine, if we are willing to stop and listen

 

Guests:

Flora Grubb, co-owner, Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco

Adrian Higgins, gardening columnist, The Washington Post

Leslie Bennett, owner and creative director, Pine House Edible Gardens; co-author of "The Beautiful Edible Garden;" founder of the Black Sanctuary Garden Project

