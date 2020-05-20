The Comfort of Gardening During a Pandemic

Scientific research shows that spending time in natural environments can help lower blood pressure and can improve mental health. During a time of quarantine, gardeners know that an outdoor space, a patio, or a cluster of herbs in the windowsill can offer some beauty and solace. We talk with experts about what lessons can be learned through gardening during the pandemic, and answer your questions about how to develop a green thumb.

