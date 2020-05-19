Sarah Kendzior on the State of U.S. Politics and ‘the Erosion of America’

Secretary of State Pompeo confirmed Monday that he asked President Trump to fire the State Department’s Inspector General, leaving it without a watchdog. This follows Attorney General Barr and the Department of Justice dropping the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, despite his guilty plea. For a democracy that prides itself on checks and balances and the rule of law, these actions are setting off alarm bells for many Americans. In her book "Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America," Sarah Kendzior, who has studied authoritarian regimes, looks at the decades-long U.S. political history that paved the way for a Trump presidency. Kendzior joins us to talk about her book, President Trump and the fragility of American democracy in these unparalleled times.
Sarah Kendzior, author, "Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America" and "The View from Flyover Country"
