Sarah Kendzior on the State of U.S. Politics and 'the Erosion of America'
Forum

Sarah Kendzior on the State of U.S. Politics and ‘the Erosion of America’

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) meet with Congressional Republicans in the State Dining Room at the White House May 08, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Pompeo confirmed Monday that he asked President Trump to fire the State Department’s Inspector General, leaving it without a watchdog. This follows Attorney General Barr and the Department of Justice dropping the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, despite his guilty plea. For a democracy that prides itself on checks and balances and the rule of law, these actions are setting off alarm bells for many Americans. In her book "Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America," Sarah Kendzior, who has studied authoritarian regimes, looks at the decades-long U.S. political history that paved the way for a Trump presidency. Kendzior joins us to talk about her book, President Trump and the fragility of American democracy in these unparalleled times.

Guests:

Sarah Kendzior, author, "Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America" and "The View from Flyover Country"

