Coronavirus Pandemic Exacerbates Hunger Worldwide
Shanghai Journey

China is farther along in reopening its economy than other parts of the world. But moving through the country now can be a logistical nightmare. Marketplace follows along as one traveler navigates a range of hurdles just to take what should be a short journey outside Shanghai.see more
Forum

Coronavirus Pandemic Exacerbates Hunger Worldwide

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Algerian Food Bank volunteers prepare packages of food as part of the "SOLIRAM" solidarity campaign to assist families in need during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the "20 August" (20 Aout 1955) Stadium in the capital Algiers on May 14, 2020.  (RYAD KRAMDI/AFP)

The United Nations World Food Programme warns the number of people facing starvation across the globe could nearly double to 265 million because of the coronavirus pandemic. In his new book, Hunger, author Martin Caparros calls the lack of access to food “the oldest problem” despite the fact that enough food is produced worldwide to feed everyone. The disconnect between available supplies and the people that need it is now exacerbated by a global health crisis. We examine the threat of growing food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Martín Caparrós, author, "Hunger: The Oldest Problem"

Chase Sova, senior director of public policy and research, World Health Programme USA

