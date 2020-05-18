Coronavirus Pandemic Exacerbates Hunger Worldwide

The United Nations World Food Programme warns the number of people facing starvation across the globe could nearly double to 265 million because of the coronavirus pandemic. In his new book, Hunger, author Martin Caparros calls the lack of access to food “the oldest problem” despite the fact that enough food is produced worldwide to feed everyone. The disconnect between available supplies and the people that need it is now exacerbated by a global health crisis. We examine the threat of growing food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.