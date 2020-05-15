Whistleblower Testifies Before Congress, Senator under FBI investigation: The Week in National News

Rick Bright, the ousted head of the federal agency in charge of vaccines testified before Congress Thursday. He told lawmakers that the “window is closing to address this pandemic” because the Trump Administration doesn’t have a comprehensive plan and has misled the public. Forum talks about the hearing and the rest of a very active week in the nation’s political news. We’ll also look at Senator Richard Burr stepping down as chair of the intelligence committee following revelations he’s being investigated by the FBI for potential insider trading and democrats introducing a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.