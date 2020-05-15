KQED is a proud member of
Whistleblower Testifies Before Congress, Senator under FBI investigation: The Week in National News
Fresh Air
2:00 am – 3:00 amFresh Air

1918 Pandemic

Fresh Air considers what we can learn from the 1918 influenza outbreak – the deadliest pandemic in history. Terry Gross talks with John Barry, whose 2004 book “The Great Influenza” is on the current bestseller list. He co-wrote a report on the future of the COVID-19 pandemic and lessons learned from pandemic influenza.see more
Forum

Whistleblower Testifies Before Congress, Senator under FBI investigation: The Week in National News

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.  (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Rick Bright, the ousted head of the federal agency in charge of vaccines testified before Congress Thursday. He told lawmakers that the “window is closing to address this pandemic” because the Trump Administration doesn’t have a comprehensive plan and has misled the public. Forum talks about the hearing and the rest of a very active week in the nation’s political news. We’ll also look at  Senator Richard Burr stepping down as chair of the intelligence committee following revelations he’s being investigated by the FBI for potential insider trading and democrats introducing a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Guests:

Anna Eshoo, congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives - Representing California's 18th Congressional District

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico

Ron Elving, senior editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR News

Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent, ABC News

