Rick Bright, the ousted head of the federal agency in charge of vaccines testified before Congress Thursday. He told lawmakers that the “window is closing to address this pandemic” because the Trump Administration doesn’t have a comprehensive plan and has misled the public. Forum talks about the hearing and the rest of a very active week in the nation’s political news. We’ll also look at Senator Richard Burr stepping down as chair of the intelligence committee following revelations he’s being investigated by the FBI for potential insider trading and democrats introducing a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
Whistleblower Testifies Before Congress, Senator under FBI investigation: The Week in National News
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
Guests:
Anna Eshoo, congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives - Representing California's 18th Congressional District
Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico
Ron Elving, senior editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR News
Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent, ABC News
