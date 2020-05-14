Wildfire Tragedy Recounted in 'Fire in Paradise'

The deadliest and most destructive fire in California history struck the town of Paradise in Butte County in November of 2018. In their new book "Fire in Paradise", journalists Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano share the dramatic stories of Camp Fire victims and first responders. They join us to talk about the people who lost their town, what Paradise looks like now, and how the ordeal has informed the community’s response to the current pandemic.