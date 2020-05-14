KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Wildfire Tragedy Recounted in 'Fire in Paradise'
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Wildfire Tragedy Recounted in 'Fire in Paradise'

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The deadliest and most destructive fire in California history struck the town of Paradise in Butte County in November of 2018.  In their new book "Fire in Paradise", journalists Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano share the dramatic stories of Camp Fire victims and first responders.  They join us to talk about the people who lost their town, what Paradise looks like now,  and how the ordeal  has informed the community’s response to the current pandemic.

Guests:

Dani Anguiano, copy editor, Guardian US; co-author, "Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy"

Alastair Gee, special series editor, Guardian News & Media; co-author, "Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy"

Sponsored