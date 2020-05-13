KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Affects Job Prospects for New College Grads
Forum

Pandemic Affects Job Prospects for New College Grads

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy, the 2020 class of college students will graduate into the most turbulent job market in modern history.  Some students lucky enough to have already landed a job are seeing the offers rescinded or delayed, others have lost precious internships that would have padded their resumes.  We talk with new graduates about their experiences looking for work in the middle of an economic meltdown, and we talk with experts about what jobs are still out there.

