KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on the State of the City in the Pandemic
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer your questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer your questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on the State of the City in the Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in May, 2015 (Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Cities across the country have been watching Oakland’s popular “Slow Streets” program, which plans to close about a tenth of the city’s streets to allow residents more room to walk and bike while maintaining physical distance during shelter in place. In this hour, we talk with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about how the city is faring in the pandemic. We’ll check in on what the city is doing to address difficult challenges such as the increased vulnerability of homeless people and racial disparities in incidents and deaths from Covid-19. And we’ll take your questions for the mayor.

Guests:

Libby Schaaf, mayor, Oakland

Sponsored