Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on the State of the City in the Pandemic

Cities across the country have been watching Oakland’s popular “Slow Streets” program, which plans to close about a tenth of the city’s streets to allow residents more room to walk and bike while maintaining physical distance during shelter in place. In this hour, we talk with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about how the city is faring in the pandemic. We’ll check in on what the city is doing to address difficult challenges such as the increased vulnerability of homeless people and racial disparities in incidents and deaths from Covid-19. And we’ll take your questions for the mayor.