Production resumed at Tesla's plant in Fremont on Monday despite Alameda County shelter in place orders that bar non-essential businesses from operating. Musk tweeted that he will personally be on the assembly line and "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me". The defiant opening comes after Musk said he'd move the plant and headquarters to Texas or Nevada and after he filed a lawsuit against Alameda County on Saturday over its regulations. Forum discusses the showdown between Musk and local officials and the implications for the company, the county and the state.
Elon Musk Says He's Prepared to Be Arrested For Reopening Tesla Plant
at 9:00 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaking at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition in March 2020 (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News
Scott Haggerty, district 1 supervisor, Alameda County, His district includes the Tesla plant in Fremont
