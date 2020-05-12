KQED is a proud member of
Navajo Nation Fighting Coronavirus and Longtime Inequities
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Navajo Nation Fighting Coronavirus and Longtime Inequities

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A trailer stands on land belonging to members of the Navajo Nation in the town of Thoreau on June 06, 2019 in Thoreau, New Mexico. ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

With more than three thousand infections and 100 deaths from coronavirus as of Sunday, the Navajo Nation in the southwestern U.S. currently has the third highest per-capita infection rate after New York and New Jersey. The virus is taking a devastating toll on an already under-resourced community where issues like access to water and crowded housing arrangements make virus prevention methods more difficult. And it was only last Wednesday that the nation received its roughly $600 million portion of much needed federal relief funds. We'll hear from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and get the latest on conditions there.

Guests:

Dr. Sriram Shamasunder, associate professor of medicine and founder of the HEAL Initiative, UCSF

Jonathan Nez, president, Navajo Nation

