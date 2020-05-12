With more than three thousand infections and 100 deaths from coronavirus as of Sunday, the Navajo Nation in the southwestern U.S. currently has the third highest per-capita infection rate after New York and New Jersey. The virus is taking a devastating toll on an already under-resourced community where issues like access to water and crowded housing arrangements make virus prevention methods more difficult. And it was only last Wednesday that the nation received its roughly $600 million portion of much needed federal relief funds. We'll hear from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and get the latest on conditions there.
Navajo Nation Fighting Coronavirus and Longtime Inequities
at 9:30 AM
A trailer stands on land belonging to members of the Navajo Nation in the town of Thoreau on June 06, 2019 in Thoreau, New Mexico. ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Sriram Shamasunder, associate professor of medicine and founder of the HEAL Initiative, UCSF
Jonathan Nez, president, Navajo Nation
