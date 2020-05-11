KQED is a proud member of
Finding the Best Information to Navigate the Covid-19 Pandemic
Forum

Finding the Best Information to Navigate the Covid-19 Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A man wears a protective mask as he works on his laptop at a cafe in a shopping district on April 28, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

As the stressful coronavirus pandemic continues, many are still searching for clear cut answers to questions like “Should I wear a mask?” and “Who is most at risk of dying from COVID-19?” But with sometimes conflicting information surrounding the virus, it can be hard to make sense of what one should or shouldn’t do. In this hour, we’ll talk with experts about finding the best information for navigating the pandemic.

Guests:

Emily Oster, economics professor, Brown University; co-founder explaincovid.org

Dr. Jonathan Herman, infectious disease fellow and research fellow, Ragon Institute

