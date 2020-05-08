New Docuseries 'Asian Americans' Highlights Contributions, Challenges in U.S. History

Throughout U.S. history, Asian Americans have had a significant, but often overlooked impact on shaping our national identity. A new five-part PBS docuseries titled "Asian Americans," highlights those contributions to U.S. history and culture, from building railroads in the 1860s to influencing technology, politics and the arts in modern society. By focusing on the fastest growing racial/ethnic group in the United States according to the 2010 U.S. Census, "Asian Americans" seeks to deepen our understanding of what it means to be an American. We'll talk to Academy Award-nominated series producer Renee Tajima-Peña about the docuseries and what she hopes audiences will gain from it.