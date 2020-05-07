What Are You Watching During Quarantine?

Many of us have replaced the company of our friends with the companionship of TV during shelter-at-home orders. Some are soothing themselves with the virtual carb loading of “The Great British Baking Show” while others are embracing mayhem with “Tiger King”. Or maybe this is the time to watch every Hitchcock movie ever made. We’ll talk with television and movie critics about their picks for the best things to watch during quarantine. And we want to hear from you! What TV shows and movies are keeping you sane during the pandemic?