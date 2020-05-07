KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
What Are You Watching During Quarantine?
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer your questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer your questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Are You Watching During Quarantine?

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Many of us have replaced the company of our friends with the companionship of TV during shelter-at-home orders. Some are soothing themselves with the virtual carb loading of “The Great British Baking Show” while others are embracing mayhem with “Tiger King”. Or maybe this is the time to watch every Hitchcock movie ever made. We’ll talk with television and movie critics about their picks for the best things to watch during quarantine. And we want to hear from you! What TV shows and movies are keeping you sane during the pandemic?

Guests:

Alissa Wilkinson, film critic and culture reporter, Vox

Troy Patterson, staff writer, The New Yorker

Sponsored