Journalist Molly Ball on Nancy Pelosi's Rise from San Francisco to the Speakership
Forum

Journalist Molly Ball on Nancy Pelosi's Rise from San Francisco to the Speakership

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Molly Ball and Nancy Pelosi participate in a panel discussion during the TIME 100 Summit on April 23, 2019 in New York City.  (Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME)

San Francisco Democrat Nancy Pelosi is the most powerful woman in American politics, but she has consistently been underestimated. That's according to Time magazine's Molly Ball in her new biography, "Pelosi". Ball tells the story of a politically-polarizing and effective leader who hadn't run for office until age 47. We'll talk with Ball about the congresswoman's life and career as well as her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Molly Ball, national political correspondent, TIME; author, "Pelosi"

