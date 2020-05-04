KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Coronavirus Derails U.S. Presidential Race as Leading Candidates Battle Scandals
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Call Customer Service

Calling customer service can be frustrating at the best of times. But in the midst of a global pandemic, some call centers are overwhelmed. Marketplace looks at what it’s like for the person on the other end of the line.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Call Customer Service

Calling customer service can be frustrating at the best of times. But in the midst of a global pandemic, some call centers are overwhelmed. Marketplace looks at what it’s like for the person on the other end of the line.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Coronavirus Derails U.S. Presidential Race as Leading Candidates Battle Scandals

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall from his home on April 08, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by JoeBiden.com via Getty Images)

November 2020 seems rather distant at a time when most Americans are focused on the coronavirus pandemic. But the U.S. presidential race is far from stagnant. President Donald Trump lashed out against his campaign manager after recent polls showed Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, beating him in several states. Meanwhile, Biden is responding to an accusation of sexual assault from a former staffer. We take a look at the now-virtual campaign trail, questions about election safety amid the pandemic and other national political news.

Guests:

Ed O'Keefe, political correspondent, CBS News

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED

Natasha Korecki, national correspondent, Politico

Sponsored