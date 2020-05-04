Coronavirus Derails U.S. Presidential Race as Leading Candidates Battle Scandals

November 2020 seems rather distant at a time when most Americans are focused on the coronavirus pandemic. But the U.S. presidential race is far from stagnant. President Donald Trump lashed out against his campaign manager after recent polls showed Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, beating him in several states. Meanwhile, Biden is responding to an accusation of sexual assault from a former staffer. We take a look at the now-virtual campaign trail, questions about election safety amid the pandemic and other national political news.