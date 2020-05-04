A pioneer in virology who co-invented the rotavirus vaccine for children, Dr. Paul Offit worries that hurrying the path to a COVID-19 vaccine could mean missing some of the important testing phases of vaccine development. Offit joins us to talk about the timeline to a vaccine and lessons to be learned from the coronavirus pandemic so far. We’ll also discuss his new book "Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far."
Virology Expert Paul Offit on the Search for a COVID-19 Vaccine
at 10:00 AM
Engineers work on an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing on April 29, 2020. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; author, "Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far"
