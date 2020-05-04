KQED is a proud member of
Virology Expert Paul Offit on the Search for a COVID-19 Vaccine
Fresh Air
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmFresh Air

Irrfan Khan

Fresh Air features past interviews with two people we lost in recent days. Irrfan Khan was a Bollywood star, best known to Americans from his films “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Life of PI.” And Michael Cogswell, who turned Louis Armstrong’s house into a museum. They both died of cancer.see more
Forum

Virology Expert Paul Offit on the Search for a COVID-19 Vaccine

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Engineers work on an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing on April 29, 2020. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

A pioneer in virology who co-invented the rotavirus vaccine for children, Dr. Paul Offit worries that hurrying the path to a COVID-19 vaccine could mean missing some of the important testing phases of vaccine development. Offit joins us to talk about the timeline to a vaccine and lessons to be learned from the coronavirus pandemic so far. We’ll also discuss his new book "Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far."

Guests:

Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; author, "Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far"

