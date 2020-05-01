How the Government Can Protect Frontline Workers Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

About 60 million U.S. workers are providing essential services such as keeping the internet running, delivering groceries, maintaining utilities and caring for the sick, but many lack the proper protections on the job, says Silicon Valley Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna. He is working with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to craft the Essential Workers Bill of Rights. The legislation would ensure Americans working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic receive adequate compensation, paid sick leave, protections for union workers, child care assistance, and other provisions. Khanna joins us to dive into the proposal and other issues lawmakers are addressing.