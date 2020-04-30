Some of the biggest Silicon Valley technology firms are faring surprisingly well during the coronavirus pandemic. Google’s revenue grew by 13 percent in the first quarter of 2020 over the same period last year, while Facebook’s increased 18 percent. But startups are not faring as well, with many having to lay off workers, cut costs, or shut down altogether. We’ll talk about how the pandemic is affecting Silicon Valley.
Silicon Valley in a Pandemic
at 9:00 AM
A "Googler" eats alone in the sun at lunch time on March 12, 2020 at the internet company's main campus in the Silicon Valley city of Mountain View, California as remote work becomes the norm to defend against the spread of novel coronavirus. (GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent, The Washington Post
Rachel Massaro, vice president and director of research, Joint Venture Silicon Valley
Ludwig Siegele, US technology editor, The Economist
Sponsored