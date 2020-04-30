KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Bay Area Eases Shelter-in-Place Restrictions on the Road to Reopening
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer your questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer your questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Bay Area Eases Shelter-in-Place Restrictions on the Road to Reopening

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A labourer looks on from the entrance of a construction site on April 28, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's lockdown measures have eased slightly as the country moved to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from midnight.  (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Bay Area officials updated the region’s stay-at-home orders Wednesday to allow for outdoor activities including golf, tennis and summer camps. These new guidelines also gave the greenlight to restart construction projects, which could help thousands of people go back to work. We break down the details of these revisions and discuss what it means for reopening the Bay Area.

Guests:

Dr. Erica Pan, health officer, Alameda County

Andrew Pearl, vice president, Swinerton, San Francisco-based general contractor

Sponsored