Bay Area officials updated the region’s stay-at-home orders Wednesday to allow for outdoor activities including golf, tennis and summer camps. These new guidelines also gave the greenlight to restart construction projects, which could help thousands of people go back to work. We break down the details of these revisions and discuss what it means for reopening the Bay Area.
Bay Area Eases Shelter-in-Place Restrictions on the Road to Reopening
at 10:00 AM
A labourer looks on from the entrance of a construction site on April 28, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's lockdown measures have eased slightly as the country moved to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from midnight. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Erica Pan, health officer, Alameda County
Andrew Pearl, vice president, Swinerton, San Francisco-based general contractor
