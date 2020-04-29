President Trump on Tuesday said he would sign an executive order to force meat processing facilities to stay open in order to prevent food shortages. But labor unions say that thousands of workers in those plants have been infected and more needs to be done to protect them. We’ll talk with Washington Post reporter Philip Bump about the executive order and other national political news, including the ongoing controversy over the president’s daily press briefings.
Trump to Sign Order to Keep Meat Plants Open
at 9:40 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: A man shops in the meat section at a grocery store, April 28, 2020 Washington, DC. Meat industry experts say that beef, chicken and pork could become scarce in the United States because many meat processing plants have been temporarily closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Philip Bump, national correspondent, The Washington Post
