KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Extension of Stay-at-Home Order

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference at City Hall about the first two confirmed novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases in San Francisco on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

With another month of shelter-in-place orders in store for the Bay Area, many people are concerned about what that means for the region’s economy and residents. We’ll talk with San Francisco Mayor London Breed about the extension, which had been set to expire May 3. We’ll also check in with her about diverted shipments of personal protective equipment meant for San Francisco health care workers -- among other challenges -- as the city responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

London Breed, mayor, city and county of San Francisco

Sponsored