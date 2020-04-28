With another month of shelter-in-place orders in store for the Bay Area, many people are concerned about what that means for the region’s economy and residents. We’ll talk with San Francisco Mayor London Breed about the extension, which had been set to expire May 3. We’ll also check in with her about diverted shipments of personal protective equipment meant for San Francisco health care workers -- among other challenges -- as the city responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
at 9:00 AM
Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference at City Hall about the first two confirmed novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases in San Francisco on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
London Breed, mayor, city and county of San Francisco
