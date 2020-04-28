KQED is a proud member of
Dating in the Age of Coronavirus
All Things Considered
Forum

Dating in the Age of Coronavirus

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
The "new normal" of social distancing is forcing many single Californians to redefine their dating lives. Dating apps have seen a spike in usage since coronavirus hit and they're responding with new features for audio and video messaging within their platforms. Messages from exes looking to reconnect are also on the rise as people seek companionship in this time of isolation. This hour, we talk about dating during the coronavirus pandemic. And we want to hear from you: if you're currently dating in quarantine -- or attempting to -- what's been your experience?

Guests:

Ashley Fetters, staff writer, The Atlantic

Lisa Bonos, writer and editor, The Washington Post

