Dating in the Age of Coronavirus

The "new normal" of social distancing is forcing many single Californians to redefine their dating lives. Dating apps have seen a spike in usage since coronavirus hit and they're responding with new features for audio and video messaging within their platforms. Messages from exes looking to reconnect are also on the rise as people seek companionship in this time of isolation. This hour, we talk about dating during the coronavirus pandemic. And we want to hear from you: if you're currently dating in quarantine -- or attempting to -- what's been your experience?