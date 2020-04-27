Vox's Ezra Klein on 'Why We're Polarized'

In his new book, “Why We’re Polarized”, Vox founder and editor-at-large Ezra Klein delves into the historical reasons that America’s political landscape has become increasingly divided over the past 50 years. He argues that identity is a central driver of political polarization, and explains how hyper partisanship is threatening national cohesion. Klein joins Forum to talk about his book, and how COVID-19 is affecting politics and the November election.