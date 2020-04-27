Concern is growing over how the coronavirus pandemic might affect the upcoming wildfire season, especially since Northern California has only gotten about half the average rainfall this year. Officials are rushing to develop plans for how federal and state agencies can fight fires within the framework of social distancing guidelines. We’ll hear what will change in response to the pandemic and how communities will have to step up.
Fighting Wildfires During a Pandemic
at 9:30 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Danielle Venton, reporter, KQED Science
Jim Whittington, incident services and crisis communications
Sponsored