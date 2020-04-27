KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Fighting Wildfires During a Pandemic
The World
9:00 pm – 10:00 pmThe World

Social Campaign

Two medical students with family ties in the Middle East and North Africa are combating misinformation about COVID-19 with easy-to-read infographics in 20 languages. The goal? To spread accurate information through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter. The World looks at a social campaign to fight misinformation.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
9:00 pm – 10:00 pmThe World

Social Campaign

Two medical students with family ties in the Middle East and North Africa are combating misinformation about COVID-19 with easy-to-read infographics in 20 languages. The goal? To spread accurate information through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter. The World looks at a social campaign to fight misinformation.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Fighting Wildfires During a Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
 (iStock)

Concern is growing over how the coronavirus pandemic might affect the upcoming wildfire season, especially since Northern California has only gotten about half the average rainfall this year. Officials are rushing to develop plans for how federal and state agencies can fight fires within the framework of social distancing guidelines.  We’ll hear what will change in response to the pandemic and how communities will have to step up.

Guests:

Danielle Venton, reporter, KQED Science

Jim Whittington, incident services and crisis communications

Sponsored