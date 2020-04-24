The Psychology of 'Why We Act'

Why do good-intentioned people so often do nothing when a small intervention could make a big difference? That's the question psychology professor Catherine Sanderson poses in her new book "Why We Act: Turning Bystanders Into Moral Rebels." Drawing on the latest developments in neuroscience, Sanderson explores the mindsets of bullies and bystanders and the psychology of inaction. We'll talk to Sanderson about "the bystander effect" and how we can learn to be more brave in the face of wrongdoing.