KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
The Psychology of 'Why We Act'
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The Psychology of 'Why We Act'

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
 (metamorworks / iStock)

Why do good-intentioned people so often do nothing when a small intervention could make a big difference? That's the question psychology professor Catherine Sanderson poses in her new book "Why We Act: Turning Bystanders Into Moral Rebels." Drawing on the latest developments in neuroscience, Sanderson explores the mindsets of bullies and bystanders and the psychology of inaction. We'll talk to Sanderson about "the bystander effect" and how we can learn to be more brave in the face of wrongdoing.

Guests:

Catherine Sanderson, author, "Why We Act: Turning Bystanders Into Moral Rebels"; Manwell Family Professor of Life Sciences, Amherst College

Sponsored