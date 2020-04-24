KQED is a proud member of
George Packer on Coronavirus and America as a “Failed State”
Forum

George Packer on Coronavirus and America as a “Failed State”

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM

Journalist George Packer’s 2013 bestseller  “The Unwinding” painted a picture of an America with institutions in decline, a frayed social fabric and inequality on the rise.  In his new piece in the Atlantic, Packer looks at what happens when a country with those pre-existing conditions meets a deadly pandemic.  “Every morning in the endless month of March, Americans woke up to find themselves citizens of a failed state,” he writes. Packer joins us to talk about his piece, and what can be done to strengthen our civic life

Related Links:

We Are Living in a Failed State

Guests:

George Packer, staff writer, The Atlantic

