Governor Newsom Allows Hospitals to Resume Non-Essential Surgery
Forum

Governor Newsom Allows Hospitals to Resume Non-Essential Surgery

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
Medical personnel in facemasks are seen outside a hospital in Burbank, California on April 7, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced that hospitals can resume essential surgery.  The state had  imposed delays on non-emergency surgeries and elective procedures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.  We’ll hear how the moratorium has affected patients and hospitals and what the governor’s announcement will mean for them.

Guests:

April Dembosky, health correspondent, KQED

Alyssa Burgart, anesthesiologist and bioethicist, Stanford Health Care

