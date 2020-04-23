Why the American Economy Can't Reopen Without Widespread Coronavirus Testing

While social distancing and stay-at-home orders have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus, many Americans are itching to resume pre-pandemic activities and re-animate the economy. Some states such as Georgia are starting to reopen nonessential businesses and others are pushing to do the same. Still, experts warn that doing so too soon could lead to a resurgence of infections. New York University professor Paul Romer, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and former chief economist at the World Bank, argues that bringing back the economy depends on having widespread testing for coronavirus. Romer joins us to discuss how the United States can safely and effectively return to "business as usual."