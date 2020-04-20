On a good day, the average nursing home has a hard time controlling for infectious outbreaks. These are not good days. At least 6,900 people in nursing facilities nationwide have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, and one-third of California counties have an elder care facility with at least one case of COVID-19. And the death of 13 patients at a Hayward facility has sparked an investigation by the Alameda County District Attorneys office. We discuss why nursing homes are especially vulnerable and hear how facilities are coping with the virus impact.
Nursing Homes Are a Coronavirus Hotspot Claiming 6,900 Lives and Counting
at 9:00 AM
A view of the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center on April 14, 2020 in Hayward, California. As of Friday, April 17, 2020, 13 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Molly Peterson, science reporter, KQED News
Jason Pohl, investigative reporter, Sacramento Bee
Charlene Harrington, professor emerita, UCSF School of Nursing
Sponsored