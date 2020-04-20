KQED is a proud member of
Nursing Homes Are a Coronavirus Hotspot Claiming 6,900 Lives and Counting
Fresh Air
2:00 am – 3:00 amFresh Air

Iris Dement

Singer-songwriter Iris Dement performs in the Fresh Air studio, playing songs from her past and her album "The Trackless Woods." Dement was the youngest of 14 children and grew up singing in church with her family.see more
Forum

Nursing Homes Are a Coronavirus Hotspot Claiming 6,900 Lives and Counting

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A view of the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center on April 14, 2020 in Hayward, California. As of Friday, April 17, 2020, 13 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On a good day, the average nursing home has a hard time controlling for infectious outbreaks. These are not good days. At least 6,900 people in nursing facilities nationwide have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, and one-third of California counties have an elder care facility with at least one case of COVID-19. And the death of 13 patients at a Hayward facility has sparked an investigation by the Alameda County District Attorneys office. We discuss why nursing homes are especially vulnerable and hear how facilities are coping with the virus impact.

Guests:

Molly Peterson, science reporter, KQED News

Jason Pohl, investigative reporter, Sacramento Bee

Charlene Harrington, professor emerita, UCSF School of Nursing

