In the past two months, the number of Californians filing for unemployment more than tripled to 2.7 million. This surge in jobless claims has overwhelmed the state's Employment Development Department at a time when many people need benefits most. Julie Su, Secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, joins us to answer questions about unemployment and how the state is trying to help workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Unemployment Claims Soar in California Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
at 9:00 AM
In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Julie Su, secretary, California Labor and Workforce Development Agency
Sponsored