KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Unemployment Claims Soar in California Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Unemployment Claims Soar in California Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

In the past two months, the number of Californians filing for unemployment more than tripled to 2.7 million. This surge in jobless claims has overwhelmed the state's Employment Development Department at a time when many people need benefits most. Julie Su, Secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, joins us to answer questions about unemployment and how the state is trying to help workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Julie Su, secretary, California Labor and Workforce Development Agency

Sponsored