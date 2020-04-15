KQED is a proud member of
Trump Blames WHO for Pandemic Spread, Freezes Funding
Forum
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmForum

We Answer Your Questions About Masks

Beginning on Friday, Sonoma County residents will have to wear facial coverings when they’re out in public. The order comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month revised its guidance on masks, recommending that people wear them when in public spaces conducting essential tasks or jobs. We hear why the guidance changed, and take your questions about mask hygiene, homemade masks and more.see more
Forum

Trump Blames WHO for Pandemic Spread, Freezes Funding

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the Rose Garden at the White House April 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that he is halting funding for World Health Organization WHO.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Trump yesterday ordered that payments to the World Health Organization be stopped until an investigation is conducted over whether it mismanaged and covered up the spread of coronavirus. “So much death has been caused by their mistakes,” Trump said. We’ll talk about the move, which is drawing criticism from leaders worldwide, and  Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Guests:

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent, The New York Times

