President Trump yesterday ordered that payments to the World Health Organization be stopped until an investigation is conducted over whether it mismanaged and covered up the spread of coronavirus. “So much death has been caused by their mistakes,” Trump said. We’ll talk about the move, which is drawing criticism from leaders worldwide, and Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
Trump Blames WHO for Pandemic Spread, Freezes Funding
at 10:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the Rose Garden at the White House April 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that he is halting funding for World Health Organization WHO. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent, The New York Times
