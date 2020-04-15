Newsom says California Must Meet 6 Goals Before Reopening

Governor Gavin Newsom released his "Road Map for Recovery" in a press conference Tuesday outlining the factors that would allow the state to reopen. The criteria include increased testing for Covid19, more tracking and monitoring of patients, and expanded hospital capacity to absorb a potential surge in cases. The governor's plan comes the day after President Donald Trump said that he has the power to make the decision of when shelter in place orders are lifted. We talk about what it will take to reopen the state and the nation and at what cost.