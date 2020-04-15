Governor Gavin Newsom released his "Road Map for Recovery" in a press conference Tuesday outlining the factors that would allow the state to reopen. The criteria include increased testing for Covid19, more tracking and monitoring of patients, and expanded hospital capacity to absorb a potential surge in cases. The governor's plan comes the day after President Donald Trump said that he has the power to make the decision of when shelter in place orders are lifted. We talk about what it will take to reopen the state and the nation and at what cost.
Newsom says California Must Meet 6 Goals Before Reopening
at 10:00 AM
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California Department of Public Health in February. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk
Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent, The New York Times
Danielle Venton, reporter, KQED Science
