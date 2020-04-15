Beginning on Friday, Sonoma County residents will have to wear facial coverings when they’re out in public. The order comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month revised its guidance on masks, recommending that people wear them when in public spaces conducting essential tasks or jobs. We hear why the guidance changed, and take your questions about mask hygiene, homemade masks, and more.
We Answer Your Questions About Masks
at 9:30 AM
A man in a face mask walks by a sign posted on a boarded up restaurant in San Francisco, California on April 1, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dean Winslow, infectious disease physician, Stanford Health Care
Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED
