KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
We Answer Your Questions About Masks
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer your questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer your questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

We Answer Your Questions About Masks

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A man in a face mask walks by a sign posted on a boarded up restaurant in San Francisco, California on April 1, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Beginning on Friday, Sonoma County residents will have to wear facial coverings  when they’re out in public. The order comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month revised its guidance on masks, recommending that people wear them when in public spaces conducting essential tasks or jobs. We hear why the guidance changed, and take your questions about mask hygiene, homemade masks, and more.

Guests:

Dean Winslow, infectious disease physician, Stanford Health Care

Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED

Sponsored