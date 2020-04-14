KQED is a proud member of
Finding Favorite Recipes in a Quarantine
Forum

Finding Favorite Recipes in a Quarantine

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
As shelter in place mandates continue, many Americans are doing more home cooking, and sometimes with limited ingredients.  Bay Area star chefs Samin Nosrat and Tanya Holland join us to take listener questions and to share what meals and pantry ingredients are working for them during the quarantine.  And whether you’ve been learning how to cook or trying out adventurous new recipes, we want to hear from you.  What’s cooking at your house during the quarantine?

Guests:

Samin Nosrat, chef and author of "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat"

Tanya Holland, owner and executive chef, Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland

