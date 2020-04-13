KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
What Will It Take to Thaw Out An Economy on Ice?
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Will It Take to Thaw Out An Economy on Ice?

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Record unemployment claims, stock market declines and global financial insecurity appear to be leading the economy into a recession. Are we experiencing a necessary pause in the economy, until it comes "roaring back," as President Trump says? If so, when will we emerge? And, will the stimulus packages and other efforts by the federal and state governments be enough to help? We talk with experts about the economic outlook for California and the rest of the nation.

Guests:

Peter Coy, economics editor, Bloomberg Businessweek

Laura Tyson, professor, Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, and former chair of President Bill Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers

Jerry Nickelsburg, economics professor, University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management, and director and senior economist for the UCLA Anderson Forecast


Sponsored