What Will It Take to Thaw Out An Economy on Ice?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Record unemployment claims, stock market declines and global financial insecurity appear to be leading the economy into a recession. Are we experiencing a necessary pause in the economy, until it comes "roaring back," as President Trump says? If so, when will we emerge? And, will the stimulus packages and other efforts by the federal and state governments be enough to help? We talk with experts about the economic outlook for California and the rest of the nation.

Guests:

Peter Coy , economics editor, Bloomberg Businessweek

Laura Tyson , professor, Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, and former chair of President Bill Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers

Jerry Nickelsburg , economics professor, University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management, and director and senior economist for the UCLA Anderson Forecast





