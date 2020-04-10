KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Pandemic Throws Campaigns and Elections Into Uncertainty
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Credit Matters

Access to credit for small businesses could change how long this recession lasts. Marketplace explains why credit matters so much right now.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Credit Matters

Access to credit for small businesses could change how long this recession lasts. Marketplace explains why credit matters so much right now.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Pandemic Throws Campaigns and Elections Into Uncertainty

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Two women mark down their votes on a ballots for the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

As shelter-in-place orders put campaigning on ice, and as economic uncertainty slashes political donations, the coronavirus pandemic is setting up to reshape the 2020 election. We'll talk about the effect the pandemic is having on national and state races.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent & co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"

Matt Shupe, principal, Praetorian Public Relations - chair of Contra Costa County Republican Party

Katie Merrill, partner, BaughmanMerrill - A California-based political consulting firm

Sponsored