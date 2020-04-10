As shelter-in-place orders put campaigning on ice, and as economic uncertainty slashes political donations, the coronavirus pandemic is setting up to reshape the 2020 election. We'll talk about the effect the pandemic is having on national and state races.
Pandemic Throws Campaigns and Elections Into Uncertainty
at 10:00 AM
Two women mark down their votes on a ballots for the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent & co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"
Matt Shupe, principal, Praetorian Public Relations - chair of Contra Costa County Republican Party
Katie Merrill, partner, BaughmanMerrill - A California-based political consulting firm
