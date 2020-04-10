KQED is a proud member of
Advocates for the Incarcerated Call for More Early Releases Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Chesa Boudin

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin discusses how the coronavirus is impacting the criminal justice system and is putting prisoners, guards and other prison staff and their families at risk. Boudin is an advocate for criminal justice reform. His 75-year-old father is in prison in New York.see more
Forum

Advocates for the Incarcerated Call for More Early Releases Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Scott Shafer
at 9:30 AM
CHINO, CA - DECEMBER 10: California Department of Corrections officer looks on as inmates at Chino State Prison exercise in the yard. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Thousands of incarcerated people in California will be released early to avoid the spread of coronavirus, but some prisoner advocates say more inmates should be sent home and at a faster rate. Advocates fear that overcrowded state prisons and local jails could be the sites of the next major COVID 19 outbreak. Nonetheless, letting inmates go home -- if they have a home to go home to -- is not so simple, justice system officials say. We examine the challenges facing inmates and correctional facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Lenore Anderson , director, Californians for Safety and Justice

Steve Wagstaffe, district attorney, San Mateo County

Brendon Woods , public defender, Alameda County

