Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis on how California is Responding to Coronavirus

California this week secured a deal to get 200 million new masks a month to health providers who have been struggling for scarce supplies. The state has also dramatically increased its testing in recent weeks though it still lags far behind that national average. Forum checks in on California's coronavirus response with Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. And we'll talk about her efforts to repatriate Californians abroad during the pandemic, the impact of the health and economic crisis on the state's universities and colleges and her role overseeing international affairs and trade for the state.