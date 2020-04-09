KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis on how California is Responding to Coronavirus
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis on how California is Responding to Coronavirus

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis joins Political Breakdown on March 26, 2020. (KQED)

California this week secured a deal to get 200 million new masks a month to health providers who have been struggling for scarce supplies. The state has also dramatically increased its testing in recent weeks though it still lags far behind that national average. Forum checks in on  California's coronavirus response with Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. And we'll talk about her efforts to repatriate Californians abroad during the pandemic, the impact of the health and economic crisis on the state's universities and colleges and her role overseeing international affairs and trade for the state.

Guests:

Eleni Kounalakis, lieutenant governor, the State of California; chair, the California International Trade and Investment Advisory Council

Sponsored