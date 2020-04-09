KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
E.J. Dionne on the Pandemic and the 2020 Election
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

E.J. Dionne on the Pandemic and the 2020 Election

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
In this screengrab taken from a berniesanders.com webcast, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announces that he is suspending his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on April 8, 2020 in Burlington, Vermont. (Photo by berniesanders.com via Getty Images)

Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that he would suspend his presidential campaign, paving the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee.  The Washington Post columnist and author E.J. Dionne joins us to talk about Sanders’ decision and the challenges facing presumptive nominee Joe Biden as he tries to unite the party. And we'll hear about Dionne's new book "Code Red", about divisions within the political left and how that conflict is affecting the presidential election.

Guests:

E.J. Dionne Jr., columnist, The Washington Post; senior fellow of governance studies, The Brookings Institution

Sponsored