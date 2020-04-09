Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that he would suspend his presidential campaign, paving the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee. The Washington Post columnist and author E.J. Dionne joins us to talk about Sanders’ decision and the challenges facing presumptive nominee Joe Biden as he tries to unite the party. And we'll hear about Dionne's new book "Code Red", about divisions within the political left and how that conflict is affecting the presidential election.
E.J. Dionne on the Pandemic and the 2020 Election
at 9:30 AM
In this screengrab taken from a berniesanders.com webcast, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announces that he is suspending his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on April 8, 2020 in Burlington, Vermont. (Photo by berniesanders.com via Getty Images)
Guests:
E.J. Dionne Jr., columnist, The Washington Post; senior fellow of governance studies, The Brookings Institution
