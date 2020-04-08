California’s public K-12 schools are likely to stay closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the shelter in place order. California State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond joins us to share how kids --and teachers--are coping with distance learning, and how the largest k-12 school system in the nation can do better.
Linda Darling Hammond on Distance Learning During a Pandemic
at 10:00 AM
KENTFIELD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: A classroom sits empty at Kent Middle School on April 01, 2020 in Kentfield, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year due to shelter-in-place orders necessitated by COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Linda Darling-Hammond, president, California State Board of Education
