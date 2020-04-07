Social distancing is taking a devastating toll on the arts in California. With venues closed and events canceled, artists are left with scant ways to make money while non-profits that support the arts are pummeled by the changing economy. We check in with artists and art institutions about are doing to survive and adapt to these tough times, and what can be done to help.
Arts Community Reels from Coronavirus Shutdowns
at 10:00 AM
Guests:
Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts
Carolina Miranda, staff writer covering culture, Los Angeles Times
Bruce Chrisp, principal trombonist, Marin, Santa Rosa, Fresno, Napa Valley, Santa Cruz County, Vallejo, and Carmel Bach Festival orchestras
Stacey Otte-Demangate, Executive Director, Wilding Museum of Art and Nature, in Solvang, CA in Santa Barbara County
