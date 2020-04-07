KQED is a proud member of
Arts Community Reels from Coronavirus Shutdowns
Forum

Arts Community Reels from Coronavirus Shutdowns

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM

Social distancing is taking a devastating toll on the arts in California. With venues closed and events canceled, artists are left with scant ways to make money while non-profits that support the arts are pummeled by the changing economy. We check in with artists and art institutions about are doing to survive and adapt to these tough times, and what can be done to help.

Guests:

Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts

Carolina Miranda, staff writer covering culture, Los Angeles Times

Bruce Chrisp, principal trombonist, Marin, Santa Rosa, Fresno, Napa Valley, Santa Cruz County, Vallejo, and Carmel Bach Festival orchestras

Stacey Otte-Demangate, Executive Director, Wilding Museum of Art and Nature, in Solvang, CA in Santa Barbara County

