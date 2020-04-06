California lags far behind other states in coronavirus testing, and patients have faced long delays getting results. But California Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday that the state had made progress reducing its testing backlog and announced a new collaboration to increase capacity five-fold. Joining us to talk about the governors new plan for ramping up testing is Rachel Becker, a reporter with CalMatters.
More Coronavirus Tests on Horizon for California, Newsom Says
at 9:00 AM
A police officer mans the entrance to a coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center in Hansen Dam Park on March 25, 2020 in Pacoima, California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Rachel Becker, reporter, CalMatters
