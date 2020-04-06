KQED is a proud member of
More Coronavirus Tests on Horizon for California, Newsom Says
Forum
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmForum

Zoom Nation: Video Conferencing Apps Raise Privacy Concerns During Pandemic

As COVID-19 forces billions across the globe to stay home, Zoom has become a popular platform for business meetings, classes and happy hours alike. But with its rapid growth, the San Jose-based video conferencing company has drawn criticism from security and privacy watchers. Reports of "Zoombombing," where unwanted users crash meetings with abusive attacks, are on the rise, according to the FBI. We’ll take up the issues and we want to hear from you: if you're using video-conferencing apps, what concerns do you have, if any?see more
Forum

More Coronavirus Tests on Horizon for California, Newsom Says

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A police officer mans the entrance to a coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center in Hansen Dam Park on March 25, 2020 in Pacoima, California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California lags far behind other states in coronavirus testing, and patients have faced long delays getting results. But California Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday that the state had made progress reducing its testing backlog and announced a new collaboration to increase capacity five-fold. Joining us to talk about the governors new plan for ramping up testing is Rachel Becker, a reporter with CalMatters.

Guests:

Rachel Becker, reporter, CalMatters

