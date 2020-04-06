Zoom Nation: Video Conferencing Apps Raise Privacy Concerns During Pandemic

As COVID-19 forces billions across the globe to stay home, Zoom has become a popular platform for business meetings, classes and happy hours alike. But with its rapid growth, the San Jose-based video conferencing company has drawn criticism from security and privacy watchers. Reports of "Zoombombing," where unwanted users crash meetings with abusive attacks, are on the rise, according to the FBI. Well take up the issues and we want to hear from you: if you're using video-conferencing apps, what concerns do you have, if any?