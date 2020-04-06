This Epidemiologist Who Warned of a Global Pandemic Says the Fight Against Coronavirus is Far From Over

Fourteen years ago, Dr. Larry Brilliant delivered a TED Talk in which he gravely predicted a worldwide pandemic that could infect a billion people and cause trillions of dollars in economic damage. The Marin County resident worked on the World Health Organization team that eradicated smallpox in the 1970s, is the former head of Google.org and chairs the board of the non-profit Ending Pandemics that aims to improve how countries detect and respond to outbreaks. Brilliant says the coronavirus has a low death rate compared with smallpox and is optimistic that we will soon have antiviral drugs to treat patients. We’ll talk with Brilliant about what we can do now to combat coronavirus and what we can learn from this global crisis.